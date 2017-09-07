Tim Dibble is the Face of Tiger Of Sweden Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection

Top model Tim Dibble stars in Tiger Of Sweden‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Boe Marion. In charge of styling were Columbine Smille and Luke Day, with set design from Joel Junsjo, and art direction by Niklas Johansson. Beauty is work of hair stylist Chi Wong and makeup artist Ignacio Alonso.





