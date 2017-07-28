New Horizons: Tim Schuhmacher is the Face of Massimo Dutti FW17

Discover Massimo Dutti‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 New Horizons advertising campaign starring top model Tim Schuhmacher lensed by fashion photographer Josh Olins. In charge of styling was Jesus Cicero, with art direction from Andrew Wren, and production by CLM Creative Agency & Mamma Team Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tomo Jidai and makeup artist Maki Ryoke.



