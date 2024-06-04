Discover ZARA x TWOJEYS Capsule Collection

Men’s jewelry startup TwoJeys has partnered with global fashion giant Zara to introduce a capsule collection that epitomizes boldness and adventure. This collaboration brings together the edgy, raw aesthetic of TwoJeys with Zara’s broad-reaching fashion influence, creating a line of apparel and accessories designed to capture the imaginations of travelers and trendsetters around the world.

Fashion photographer Glen Luchford captured the campaign featuring Evan Mock, Carlisle Aikens, Camp Schill, Lenny Diaw, Yan Li, and Iris Law. In charge of styling was Mel Ottenberg, with production from Day Int. Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Yadim.

One of key pieces in the collection is the Striped Shirt X TwoJeys Limited Edition. This shirt is crafted from high-quality cotton and features a cropped fit that aligns with current fashion trends. Its design includes a lapel collar and short sleeves, making it suitable for diverse climates and settings. The shirt stands out due to its patch pocket with contrasting embroidery and a distinctive print on the back, complemented by an irregular trim and front snap button closure. This piece combines practicality with a strong visual statement, embodying the adventurous spirit of the collaboration.

Another notable item is the Leather Star Belt, designed to pair effortlessly with both casual and more formal attire. It features high-quality leather adorned with metal stud appliqués that add a touch of ruggedness. The belt’s metal buckle enhances its durability and style, making it a versatile accessory in any wardrobe.

Accessories play a significant role in this collection, with items like the Logo Necklace and the Signet Ring. The necklace features a chain made of metal links with a contrast charm and a lobster clasp closure, exemplifying TwoJeys’ signature metalwork. The Signet Ring is crafted with a metal base, featuring a textured logo and contrasting enameled detail, which adds depth and character to this piece.

Eyewear includes Rectangular Sunglasses with square acetate frames, wide arms featuring logo appliqués, and polarized lenses. These sunglasses are not only stylish but also functional, providing necessary protection against UV rays while enhancing any outfit.

The footwear selection includes Cowboy Boots and Faux Fur Clogs. The boots are a modern take on the classic cowboy silhouette, featuring heeled leather clogs with metal trimmed toes that reflect a blend of traditional and contemporary design. The clogs are designed with leather and faux fur trim, offering comfort and style with animal print motifs and metal buckles.

Outerwear is a strong component of the collection, with the Denim Cowboy Jacket and Leather Jacket both featuring unique elements. The denim jacket includes a lapel collar, buttoned cuffs, and strategically placed pockets, finished with an all-over washed effect that gives it a vintage look. The leather jacket combines a lapel collar with long sleeves, double welt pockets, and contrasting embroidery at the back, making it both functional and striking.

The collection is rounded out with various tops and bottoms, including the Star Tank Top with contrasting prints, the Cowboy Print Jeans with a relaxed fit and distinctive prints, and the Detachable Cargo Pants, which offer flexibility with zippered legs and adjustable drawcords.