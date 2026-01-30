Alan Crocetti Cruise Campaign Draws From Club Culture

The Cruise campaign by Alan Crocetti, created with artist and photographer Deni Horvatic and featuring models Ante Vujanović and Toni Kukuljica, draws its charge from club culture and the conditions it creates. The work frames nightlife as a space where identity stays fluid, expression remains direct, and style communicates without language. The campaign observes how jewelry functions within that environment, carried on skin, warmed by bodies, and worn through intensity and release.

Horvatic approaches portraiture through proximity. His method removes the space between subject and viewer, offering a shared point of view. As he explains, “I see you from exactly where you are.” The scan series places the viewer inside the same physical register as the subject, compressing distance and altering perception. This approach reaches toward the idea of total unity between viewer and subject, a state Horvatic describes as desired yet unreachable.

Jewelry appears as something that does not sit on the body but presses into it. Forms follow contours, trace movement, and respond to touch. Contact feels charged, and boundaries soften. The campaign presents a space where identity shifts through physical presence and where jewelry reads as part of the body’s surface.

Crocetti describes jewelry as inseparable from individuality. “It’s not separate from us – it becomes us,” he says. The pieces aim to feel inherent, as if they always belonged to the wearer. This idea guides the collection’s relationship to skin.

Dressing and undressing occur for personal reasons, guided by feeling and moment rather than display. The images suggest a private language built through movement, memory, and desire.

The collaboration rests on shared authorship. Creative direction comes from Alan Crocetti and Deni Horvatic, allowing concept and image to develop together. Horvatic photographs the campaign with a focus on immediacy and physical closeness, while Ante Vujanović and Toni Kukuljica carry the work through presence and movement.