Moncler Grenoble Fall Winter 2026

Moncler Grenoble staged its Fall Winter 2026 collection in Aspen, Colorado, sending 93 looks through a moonlit mogul field against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. The spectacle marked the brand’s most ambitious alpine presentation to date, with menswear that spanned technical precision, heritage craftsmanship, and American frontier spirit.

The Male Cast

Piergiorgio Del Moro assembled a lineup that balanced editorial authority with fresh energy. Arthur del Beato, Kit Butler, Braien Vaiksaar, Mathieu Simoneau, and Finlay Mangan brought commanding runway presence to the snow-covered terrain, their experience evident in how they navigated the challenging mogul field conditions.

Alpha Dia and Sam Laban delivered the kind of editorial credibility that elevates a presentation beyond spectacle, while Lennon Sorrenti carried unmistakable fashion lineage onto the mountain. The casting also introduced compelling newer faces: Junyeong Baek, Sava Suvacarov, Yura Romaniuk, Santiago Rivata, and Elliot Belot each brought distinct energy to the lineup. Finley Prentice and Blayse Jennings registered strongly in the nighttime conditions, their presence suggesting names to watch in seasons ahead.

Diane Kendal’s makeup kept things appropriately minimal, skin reading clean against the snow, allowing the clothes and the models to command attention in difficult lighting conditions.

The Menswear: Three Compelling Directions

The men’s offering explored distinct aesthetic territories, each showcasing Moncler Grenoble’s range and technical mastery.

The performance pieces represent the brand at its most authoritative. Look 17 delivered a monochromatic red ski suit, the model carrying a snowboard through the mogul field, goggles pushed up onto the hood. This is what Moncler Grenoble does better than any fashion house in the alpine space: high-performance gear rendered in saturated color, functional without sacrificing visual impact. Waterproof, windproof, breathable constructions engineered for actual mountain use set these pieces apart from lifestyle approximations.

The heritage Americana direction offered a different kind of appeal. Look 10 presented a mustard corduroy puffer over plaid flannel and wide-leg denim, completed with a wide-brimmed hat, leather gloves, and a duffle stuffed with climbing rope. The styling evoked the rugged romance of mountain life, Western-style piping on reinforced shoulders serving both aesthetic and practical purposes for ski carrying. Laser-cut fringe details added texture without overwhelming the silhouette.

The European alpine tradition surfaced through loden coats, textured tweeds, and refined tailoring. These pieces honored Moncler’s continental roots, grounding the collection in material intelligence and craft that dates back to the brand’s 1952 founding in the French Alps.

The Setting and Strategy

Moncler chose Aspen for its symbolic resonance: a town that, like the brand itself, found its footing in the 1950s and evolved into a cultural capital with the mountain at its heart. The press release describes them as “a match made in the mountains,” and the collection’s design details support that narrative. The Aspen leaf motif appears across quilting, knitwear, embroidery, laser-cut patterns, and jacquard. An artistic, hand-drawn map of Aspen unfolds across foulards and ski-jacket intarsia, celebrating place with genuine affection.

The timing, five days before the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics opening, positions Moncler Grenoble in the American market at a moment when alpine lifestyle content commands global attention. The brand maintains Olympic presence as sponsor for Team Brazil, while this Aspen presentation speaks directly to the North American luxury consumer.

The WHITESPACE Factor

The continued collaboration with Shaun White’s WHITESPACE brings credibility that transcends fashion marketing. The renewed colorway of the co-designed snowboard and the technical ski suits bearing the partnership’s DNA connect the collection to actual mountain performance. When a brand can claim both runway spectacle and endorsement from one of snowboarding’s greatest athletes, the authenticity question answers itself.

What Stands Out

The 1950s silhouettes, applied to men’s outerwear with considered proportions, produced genuinely elegant results. Down-quilted jackets with cinched waists and rounded volumes recalled an era when ski style emerged from necessity, reimagined through Moncler Grenoble’s contemporary technical expertise. Waxed cotton and functional details informed by Colorado’s landscapes grounded pieces in material purpose.

The collection demonstrates why Moncler Grenoble remains the benchmark in luxury alpine menswear. The heritage is real, the technical expertise is unmatched, and the willingness to stage a presentation of this ambition signals confidence in both product and market position.

Moncler Grenoble Fall Winter 2026 was presented in Aspen, Colorado on February 1, 2026. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Makeup by Diane Kendal.

