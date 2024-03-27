Alex Schlab, the Texan-born model, has recently been making waves in the fashion industry, particularly with his collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana Beauty. Following their successful partnership for the FW24 show, Alex has now taken center stage as the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s Millennialskin On-The-Glow tinted moisturizer campaign. Renowned for its promise of flawless skin perfection. The revamped Millennialskin formula boasts the Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Mediterranean Glow Complex, a proprietary blend of natural ingredients infused with cutting-edge skincare technology, designed to plump, soften, and hydrate the complexion.

Despite his European lifestyle, Alex Schlab remains true to his Texan roots, infusing his persona with the warmth and charm characteristic of his southern upbringing. This authenticity shines through in his career trajectory, which reflects a blend of athleticism, and a passion for giving back to the community. Beyond his athletic pursuits, Alex Schlab’s modeling career has been nothing short of meteoric. Emerging onto the scene in 2020, he quickly garnered attention as a disruptor, captivating audiences and industry insiders alike.

Mark Seliger, a renowned photographer, wasted no time in capturing Alex’s essence for Hero Magazine shortly after his initial foray into modeling. Since then, Alex’s star has continued to rise, marked by notable achievements such as his debut runway appearance for Burberry F/W 23 and collaborations with prestigious brands like Louis Vuitton, Emporio Armani, and, of course, Dolce & Gabbana.

Alex’s seamless shift from sports to fashion highlights his versatility, while his involvement in charity work, like volunteering at ‘PAWS’ animal shelter, shows his compassionate side. With his promising career trajectory, Alex is poised to make a lasting impact on the fashion world in 2024.