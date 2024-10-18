Bloody Osiris Headlines Marc Jacobs x Denim Tears Campaign

Marc Jacobs celebrates 40 years with Denim Tears by releasing the “Tears” Tote Bag, a special-edition piece merging Jacobs’ iconic design with Denim Tears’ cotton wreath motif. At the forefront of the campaign is creative force Bloody Osiris, whose presence infuses the collaboration with bold energy.

For Tremaine Emory, founder of Denim Tears, this project is deeply personal. Emory began his fashion journey in 2006 working in the stockroom at Marc Jacobs’ New York store before continuing his career in London with the Collection store. Now, he returns as a creative partner, lending his aesthetic to this milestone release.

The “Tears” Tote Bag is the ninth entry in Marc Jacobs’ year-long series of projects reimagining key pieces through collaborations with friends and industry icons.

Photographed by Eric Nelson and styled by Yohana Lebasi, the campaign highlights Bloody Osiris alongside Anok Yai, channeling the creative synergy of both brands. Osiris brings an avant-garde flair that captures the spirit of the collaboration, making him the perfect ambassador for this momentous release.

Together, Marc Jacobs and Denim Tears celebrate the intersection of legacy and reinvention, delivering a piece that bridges their shared narratives through thoughtful design.

