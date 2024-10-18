END. X adidas Launch the “Laundromat” Capsule Collection

Continuing their collaborative streak, END. and adidas come together once again to introduce the “Laundromat” capsule collection, a creative twist on three classic adidas sneakers. Inspired by the quirky effects of laundry mishaps—like when a brightly colored sock sneaks into a white wash—the collection reinterprets the Gazelle, SL-72, and Prototype TRX with playful, dye-inspired designs. This capsule serves as both a tongue-in-cheek nod to laundry accidents and a fresh take on adidas’ iconic styles.

The SL-72 kicks off the collection, representing the pre-dyeing stage. Designed in shades of white, this sneaker is minimal yet detailed, with spacer mesh adorning the tongue to give it a clean, crisp appearance. Next, the Gazelle steps in with a bold reinterpretation, featuring soft pink and white suede panels that create the illusion of white and red socks washed together. This subtle, gradient effect brings a fresh, tactile dimension to the classic Gazelle.

The Prototype TRX is the standout of the collection, marking its first-ever public release. Like the Gazelle, it employs a dyeing effect—this time, with gradient green hues sweeping across the uppers. The colorway feels both unexpected and harmonious, adding a unique edge to the sneaker while staying true to its roots. Each pair is capped off with co-branded details on the heels: the signature END. logo on one side and adidas’ Trefoil on the other.

This collaboration doesn’t stop at footwear. END. complements the sneakers with apparel from about:blank and exclusive custom scents from Earl of East, making the “Laundromat” capsule a full sensory experience. Available from October 25th via END. Launches, the collection will be sold online and in select stores, including END.’s London, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Milan locations.

The playful yet refined designs of the END. x adidas “Laundromat” collection offer a refreshing take on iconic silhouettes, blending nostalgia with modern streetwear appeal. Whether you’re drawn to the minimalist SL-72 or the vibrant hues of the Gazelle and Prototype TRX, this capsule is sure to stand out in any sneaker rotation.