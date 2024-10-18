BTS Member Jin Joins Alo Yoga as Global Ambassador

Alo Yoga has announced Jin of BTS as its new Global Ambassador, a partnership that reflects the brand’s growing influence at the intersection of wellness and fashion. Known for his artistry and global reach, Jin aligns with Alo’s core values of mindfulness and balance. The announcement arrives as Alo prepares for a major expansion into South Korea, with the opening of its first flagship store in Seoul’s Dosan Park slated for the second quarter of 2025.

Jin shared his connection with the brand’s philosophy: “What I really like about Alo Yoga is how they effortlessly combine comfort, style, and purpose while also emphasizing both physical and mental well-being, which is something I deeply value.” For him, the appeal lies in how Alo encourages presence and intentionality through its clothing. Whether training, rehearsing, or taking time to relax, Jin appreciates how Alo’s studio-to-street design helps him transition through the day.

The forthcoming campaign, set to debut alongside the Seoul flagship opening, will focus on Jin’s personal take on wellness, self-love, and movement. The campaign aims to inspire fans to embrace both physical health and mental clarity. Jin reflected on the partnership’s deeper meaning: “This collaboration aligns with values I personally hold close. Working with a brand that encourages people to move with intention and live with purpose feels really meaningful. It’s a chance for me to connect with a community that believes in staying grounded and being present – principles I try to live by in my own life and music.”

Jin’s top picks from Alo’s collection highlight his preference for comfort and functionality. His go-to items include the Make Waves Hoodie and Sweatpants, ideal for downtime or warming up. The Double Take Short Sleeve offers versatility, while the Alo Runner sneakers provide sleek comfort for everyday wear. Jin also appreciates the Performance Off-Duty Cap, a perfect low-key piece that fits his casual style.

The new flagship in Dosan Park will cover six floors and 6,000 square feet, providing an immersive retail experience. Designed with a sleek slatted wood façade, the space will include features like a rooftop terrace and a sunken garden to foster a serene shopping environment. The store will house Alo’s entire product range – from activewear to wellness essentials – and include a VIP floor, setting it apart as both a retail destination and a wellness hub.