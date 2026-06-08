Zegna Summer 2027 Collection Explores Seasonal Living

Zegna approaches Summer 2027 through the idea of La Villeggiatura, presenting a wardrobe shaped by seasonal relocation, slower routines, and the social codes of Italian summer life. The collection debuted at Malibu Pier in Los Angeles, where the coastal setting gave the concept a new geographical frame.

The title refers to villeggiare, the Italian custom of moving into a villa for an extended summer stay. During its strongest period from the 1950s to the 1970s, the practice involved far more than temporary travel. Families transferred their habits, conversations, daily rituals, and clothing into another home, allowing ordinary life to continue at a gentler pace.

For Zegna, this cultural reference also carries personal meaning. The house draws from family photographs and memories connected to summers spent in different places. La Villeggiatura becomes a way to consider how people live and dress when formality loosens without disappearing. The ideas of saper vivere and saper vestire guide that approach.

Alessandro Sartori builds the collection from the material outward. Fabric, pattern, thread, and surface direct the construction of each look. Familiar textiles gain a different character through subtle changes in texture and treatment. Sartori uses this process to shape an Italian view of summer dressing suited to contemporary movement and changing social settings.

Some shapes remain loose, while others narrow gently along the body. Matching striped shirts and suits create uninterrupted blocks of pattern. Shirts also appear in boxy and flowing forms, produced in silk, nappa, nubuck, and crocodile, then paired with tailored shorts.

Collars detach and interchange across shirts. Concealed half-belts adjust the line of blazers and change the shape at the waist. The multifunctional double-breasted jacket from the previous season appears again. Knitted jackets and fluid overshirts extend this focus on variation.

Leather anoraks and intarsia bombers introduce controlled volume, while smocked funnel necks add gathered texture. Braided and knitted suede appears across pullovers and bombers. Irregular stripes, woven surfaces, and contrasting materials keep the visual language in constant motion. The belted safari jacket serves as one of the collection’s central pieces and also takes the form of a short-sleeved overshirt. Towelling pullovers, shorts, and tailored trousers continue the relaxed summer direction. Duster coats worn over shorts create length and preserve the vertical line.

Accessories support the idea of a wardrobe designed for relocation. Soft leather slippers and moccasins accompany large duffels, totes, and nubuck bags in striped or plain finishes. Squared glasses, silk foulards, and knitted silk scarves complete the selection.

The palette moves through aquamarine, acqua, onda, alga, and marea, with stronger notes of boa, bandiera, madrepora, and teak. Conchiglia, cima, duna, and molo supply the neutral range, while desaturated black adds depth.

Raw silk striped gabardine, washed hemp gabardine, poplin, Oasi Lino oxford, jacquard, colored denim drill, printed silk, French velvet, seersucker, bouclé towelling, and nappa leather form the material basis of the collection.