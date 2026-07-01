Moses Martin Joins Burberry for a Countryside Escape

Burberry leaves the city behind with Escape to the Countryside, a Fall 2026 campaign led by Moses Martin in his first fashion campaign. Sang Woo Kim also appears in the story, which follows a group of friends on a summer road trip through the British countryside. The campaign places Burberry’s clothes and accessories in motion, connecting the collection to travel, weather, music, and the rhythm of a day spent outside the city.

Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee describes the road trip as a very British ritual. His idea begins with a simple image: getting into a car, driving toward the countryside, and allowing the day to unfold without a fixed plan. For Lee, that sense of movement has long belonged to Burberry.

The campaign follows that mood through a clear summer narrative. The friends leave city views behind and drive along winding country roads and rolling hills. Open car windows frame the journey, while impromptu stops in villages and fields give the story a relaxed pace. The route ends at Deene Park, a classic English manor estate in Northamptonshire.

Escape to the Countryside draws from Burberry’s roots in the outdoors and its long relationship with adventure. The campaign also nods to imagery from the brand archive, using the road trip as a familiar way to explore British summer dressing. Moses Martin adds a personal element through music. His band, People I’ve Met, provides the soundtrack with the song For Hire, bringing a feeling of freedom and possibility to the campaign.

Burberry Fall 2026 presents a renewed expression of Britishness through recognizable house codes. The collection moves between town and country with pieces designed for daily use. House Check accessories in archive beige carry that idea through practical shapes, including the zip tote and bucket bag. The Primrose and Pocket styles appear in coated canvas, giving the campaign a strong focus on accessories made for movement The collection also includes cotton piqué polo shirts.

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Outerwear gives the collection its strongest link to Burberry’s outdoor identity. The mid length Leadenham trench uses water resistant cotton gabardine, one of the house’s most recognizable materials.