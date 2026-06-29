Magliano Explores Memory Through Spring Summer 2027 Collection

Magliano Spring Summer 2027 collection is shaped by heat, memory, knots, tactile fabrics, and collaborations with Diadora and Carrera. The season draws from the sensation of browsing an album, where even a photograph from yesterday can seem already covered by memory. Images from the 2000s and the 1970s take on the same fading quality, leaving the viewer to question whether the medium, the eye, or the atmosphere around vanished things has changed first.

The collection stays within a torrid, sticky memory. Its visual references suggest an unfinished concrete wall or a cleared dining table, places where boredom, heat, and waiting become part of the mood. Magliano turns those sensations into clothing by giving ordinary gestures and familiar objects a stronger physical charge.

Scarves and handkerchiefs form one of the season’s key ideas. Treated as the most elemental fashion objects, they gain volume when tucked into belts, collars, and bras. The knot returns as a Magliano signature, born from necessity and kept close to the body. It works as a practical detail, a fastening method, and a visible trace of touch.

Metal follows the same logic of reuse. Former workshop nails become crosses through silver welding, changing small pieces of hardware into technical talismans. Their language draws on pagan, Gothic, and Mediterranean references, while the rough origin of the object remains visible in the finished object.

The clothing carries softness, closeness, and weight. Heavily stitched knit jackets recall the languid elegance of certain 1970s intellectuals. Jersey appears in compact forms that reveal the body, especially in polyester ribbed and floral variations. These fabrics give the silhouette a close-fitting presence, linking ease with exposure.

Elastic elegance continues in the collaboration with Diadora. The project approaches running from a raw, rough angle. Running sets in crêpe de chine place precious fabric against dirty tie-dye, while vintage tracksuits give the post-workout look a direct place in the wardrobe. The original Equipe style keeps its dainty line, hugging the sculptural Mythos sole.

Heat and urgency appear in short sleeves, permanently fixed as if caught while rolling upward. The detail appears on shirts and double-breasted jackets, giving formal pieces the sensation of bodies reacting to temperature. Workwear enters the tuxedo through tops and bottoms that intertwine at the waist, creating a direct link between utility and evening dress.

Outerwear develops the same sense of disruption. Transparent tartan pieces fold back through misplaced cufflink systems, which crumple the lapels and alter the expected reading of tailoring. The construction keeps tartan visible while making the garment feel unstable and tactile.

Carrera eyewear completes the looks with iconic shapes. Its nuanced silhouettes pass between day and night, finishing Magliano Spring Summer 2027 with sunglasses tied to heat, glare, late hours, and early light.