Kentaro Sakaguchi Fronts Prada and Gentle Monster Collaboration

Prada and Gentle Monster have introduced their first eyewear collaboration, with actor and Prada ambassador Kentaro Sakaguchi fronting the campaign. The limited collection brings together Prada’s precise design language and Gentle Monster’s sharp approach to contemporary eyewear through three styles created for select Asian markets.

The release focuses on clean construction and controlled visual detail. Each design features wire frame shapes, sharp lens contours and sleek titanium temples. The defining element is the Prada logo, placed sideways across the frames. This small shift gives the collaboration a distinct identity, separating it from Prada’s mainline eyewear while keeping the house’s signature immediately visible.

Gentle Monster has become known for eyewear that moves beyond simple accessory design, often using sculptural retail spaces, cinematic imagery and high profile collaborations to expand its world. Its work with Prada continues that direction in a more refined register. The frames keep a minimal structure, but the sideways logo and architectural lines add a subtle sense of disruption.

The campaign, directed by James J. Robinson, stars Sakaguchi in a story built around five fictional forces: earth, water, fire, air and love. The concept gives the eyewear a cinematic context, placing the designs inside a larger visual narrative rather than treating them as a standard product launch.

For Prada, the collaboration offers a fresh way to approach eyewear through Gentle Monster’s highly recognizable visual system. For Gentle Monster, it strengthens the brand’s growing position within luxury fashion, following previous collaborations with names such as Maison Margiela and ahead of its anticipated technology focused project with Google.

The Prada x Gentle Monster collection will launch for a limited time in select Asian markets, including Japan, South Korea and Mainland China. The rollout begins in Japan on July 6 in stores, followed by an online launch on July 7.