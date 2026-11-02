Stray Kids’ I.N Stars in Damiani “Winter Whites” Campaign

Stray Kids member I.N returns as the face of Italian jewelry house Damiani for its 2026 holiday campaign, titled “Winter Whites.” The South Korean singer continues his partnership with the brand through a new series of portraits photographed by Larissa Hofmann, with art direction by Christopher Simmonds. The campaign draws inspiration from traditional Italian interiors, placing Damiani’s jewelry collections within richly decorated palazzos featuring frescoes, architectural moldings, antique furniture and floral arrangements.

The campaign marks another appearance for I.N as Damiani’s global brand ambassador, a role he assumed in May 2025. Since his appointment, the singer has appeared in several campaigns for the Italian jeweler, developing a visual connection with its Belle Époque and Belle Époque Reel collections.

For “Winter Whites,” I.N wears jewelry from the Belle Époque and Belle Époque Reel collections, including the house’s signature cross pendant. His wardrobe includes a Safari-style top and a leather blazer, creating a restrained styling direction that places the jewelry at the center of the photographs.

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Frescoed walls, traditional furniture and floral arrangements contribute to the visual composition, while I.N’s styling maintains the campaign’s focus on the jewelry. Christopher Simmonds oversees the art direction, continuing the creative approach that Damiani introduced in its previous campaigns.

The Belle Époque collection plays an important role in I.N’s association with the brand. Its recognizable cross pendant appears throughout the partnership, creating a consistent visual reference across different campaigns. The Belle Époque Reel collection also features prominently, introducing jewelry designs that Damiani has previously presented through the singer’s campaign appearances.

Born Yang Jeong-in in Busan, South Korea, in 2001, I.N made his debut with Stray Kids in 2018 through the EP I Am Not. As a vocalist in the K-pop group, he has developed an international profile that also includes partnerships with luxury fashion and jewelry houses. His appointment as Damiani’s global ambassador in 2025 marked another development in his fashion career.

With “Winter Whites,” I.N continues his collaboration with Damiani, presenting the Belle Époque collections through a new series of holiday portraits.