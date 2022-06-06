DOLCE & GABBANA CASA featuring Machine Gun Kelly & Lenny Kragba

Luxury house DOLCE & GABBANA presented their CASA 2022 Collection with a campaign featuring Machine Gun Kelly and Lenny Kragba lensed by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In charge of styling was Julia Sarr-Jamois, with set design from Andrea Cellerino. Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Anne Sophie Costa.

“The Dolce&Gabbana Casa Collection captured through the lens of the photographer duo Mert&Marcus: the unique design and iconic patterns of the Blu Mediterraneo, Carretto Siciliano, Leopard and Zebra themes dominate the dreamlike scene of a home that is an expression of creativity and character. Classic aesthetics and contemporary looks: exquisite objects for a unique lifestyle. The characters of the campaign, dressed only in the creativity of the decor, delicately blend in with their surroundings.” – from Dolce & Gabbana