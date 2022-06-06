Best Yeezy Slides and Foam Runners for Summer 2022

Ye‘s ongoing collaborative project with adidas has produced silhouettes for every occasion, but its YEEZY FOAM RUNNERS and YEEZY SLIDES are undoubtedly the most popular option for summer. Their low price point, futuristic design and endless number of different colorways fit almost any style.

On the hunt for a fresh summer-ready shoe? MMSCENE team has rounded up a list of 6 highly coveted adidas Yeezy Slide and Foam Runner silhouettes.

adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MXT Moon Grey”

One of the most sought after Foam Runner colorways, the “MXT Moon Grey’ features a neutral two-tone color scheme with a tan hue on the bottom half and a moonrock grey on the top. The model followed up the 2020 release of the inaugural Foam Runner, arguably one of the year’s best designs.

It is released along with a “Sand” colorway, adding marble and monochromatic finishes to the fast evolving Foam Runner family. The body is made of a sustainable algae-based Eva foam, and just like the previous release, it features the oval perforations all over, allowing the foot to breathe. It can be worn both with or without socks, so it’s a perfect silhouette to take you through chilly spring nights, and hot summer days.

Both “MXT Moon Grey” and “Sand” models have released in March 2021, for a retail price of $80 USD in full family sizing. Find more Foam Runners here.

adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “Sulfur”

One of the newest releases from adidas x Yeezy collaborative project, the Foam Runner “Sulfur” continues the brand’s one-color approach, featuring a yellowish beige hue throughout the whole silhouette.

Just like the previous models, the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “Sulfur” is made of a very lightweight material, the sustainable EVA foam and features the circular perforations all over. The impeccable design is finished with a treaded outsole for an extra traction.

Released this May for a retail price of $90 USD, the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “Sulfur” comes in a full family sizes.

adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “Vermillion”

Inspired by Ye’s signature “Red October” colorway, from his collaborative project with Nike, the adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermillion” features a tonal bright and bold red look.

The much hyped slip-on style features a one-piece sculpted design crafted with lightweight EVA foam and the oval cutouts for the airflow. The shoe has first released in October 2021, for a retail price of $80 USD.

adidas YEEZY SLIDE “Glow Green”

If you are searching for a footwear style to take you through the warmest months of the year, Yeezy Slides are the perfect choice. Designed to resemble a one-piece model, the slides actually feature two components – a molded upper and a serrated sole. As all the previous models, adidas YEEZY SLIDE “Glow Green” is crafted from a algae-based EVA foam .

The colorway has been teased in May 2021, before its official release in September 2021. Now the pair is rereleased on May 16 in full family sizing for a retail price of $60 USD.

Shop additional Yeezy Slides at Flight Club.

adidas YEEZY SLIDE “MX Cream”

One of the most popular sandals on the market, adidas Yeezy Slides now come in a completely new “MX Cream” colorway. A mix of cream, gray and light brown, the sandals have the injected EVA foam and adidas branding embossed on the footbed. The extra soft upper offers an extra comfort, while a rugged outsole provides the added traction. Priced at $60 USD, the adidas YEEZY Slide “MX Cream” has released this Spring 2022.

adidas YEEZY SLIDE “Core”

Earthy tones have forever been a part of the adidas YEEZY range, and adidas Yeezy slide “Core” stays true to brand’s signature palette. The model showcases a monochromatic tonal brown hue throughout the exterior, molded from the soft EVA foam and finished with a toothed outsole. It is priced at $55 USD, and have first released in April 2021.

RELATED: Why Is the Yeezy Gap Jacket so Popular?