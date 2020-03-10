Elliot Meeten is the Face of Balmain Paris Hair Couture Spring 2020

Discover Balmain Paris Hair Couture Spring 2020 campaign featuring top model Elliot Meeten lensed by fashion photographer Edwin S Freyer. In charge of creative direction and hair styling were Massimo Di Stefano and Kyris Eracleous, with makeup from beauty artist Porsche Poon. Styling is work of Giulia Querenghi, with production from Ursula Valentinovich.
“For the New Era in a Modern Gentlemen’s Grooming Routine. Balmain Paris Hair Couture is proud to launch its exclusive line for men: Balmain Homme. Balmain Homme features the Scalp Scrub, the Beard Oil, and the Hair & Body Wash all with the signature Balmain Homme intense oriental, woody scent.“