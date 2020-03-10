in Advertising Campaigns, Beauty and Grooming, Elliot Meeten, Independent Model Management, Marilyn Agency, New York Model Management, Priscilla's Model Management, Sight Management Studio, Spring Summer 2020

Elliot Meeten is the Face of Balmain Paris Hair Couture Spring 2020

Edwin S Freyer captured Elliot Meeten for Balmain Paris Hair Couture Spring 2020 campaign

Elliot Meeten
©Balmain, Photography by Edwin S Freyer

Discover Balmain Paris Hair Couture Spring 2020 campaign featuring top model Elliot Meeten lensed by fashion photographer Edwin S Freyer. In charge of creative direction and hair styling were Massimo Di Stefano and Kyris Eracleous, with makeup from beauty artist Porsche Poon. Styling is work of Giulia Querenghi, with production from Ursula Valentinovich.

©Balmain, Photography by Edwin S Freyer

For the New Era in a Modern Gentlemen’s Grooming Routine. Balmain Paris Hair Couture is proud to launch its exclusive line for men: Balmain Homme. Balmain Homme features the Scalp Scrub, the Beard Oil, and the Hair & Body Wash all with the signature Balmain Homme intense oriental, woody scent.

