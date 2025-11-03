Fendi Links Up With Bang Chan for Roman Empire Release

Fendi’s latest collaboration with Stray Kids leader Bang Chan arrives in the form of Roman Empire, a single and music video filmed inside Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, the brand’s Roman headquarters. Instead of the standard ambassador campaign, Fendi gives Bang Chan full authorship of the music, positioning him as a creative force shaping the house’s direction.

The move reflects the current power shift in luxury, where global influence is measured less by runway attendance and more by the cultural weight of artists with dedicated fan networks. Bang Chan is already known for writing and producing for Stray Kids, but Roman Empire marks the first time his music becomes an official chapter in a luxury brand narrative. Rather than borrowing the artist for promotion, Fendi lets him define the atmosphere, the sound, and the point of view.

Fashion still plays an intentional role in the video. Chan appears in pieces from the Pre-Collection Spring Summer 2026 lineup, moving between tailored outerwear and more relaxed silhouettes as the visual story tracks his growth from trainee to global performer. The setting and wardrobe work together as a visual arc, not symbolism, but identity-building through clothing, space, and performance.

Luxury houses have long relied on musicians to build relevance, but the strategy has evolved. Instead of a single face of a campaign, brands now build long-term platforms around artists who shape their own image. Fendi’s previous partnerships with Jackson Wang and Song Yuqi set the foundation, but Bang Chan represents a next phase: full creative integration, with music as the anchor rather than the accessory.

The rollout begins with a teaser released on October 31, followed by the full debut on November 3 at 6 PM, including repeated screenings on the mega screen in Seoul’s COEX K-pop Square. A private event at Palazzo Fendi Seoul Boutique follows on November 4, where Bang Chan will perform the track live. The activation mirrors the collaboration’s structure, Rome for heritage, Seoul for scale.

Roman Empire arrives at a moment when Bang Chan is expanding beyond the boundaries of a K-pop leader into a global style figure. For Fendi, the partnership isn’t about leveraging popularity but about recognizing where taste is shaped: in the overlap of music, fashion, and fan-driven visibility. The release signals a future where the artist doesn’t stand beside the brand, he becomes one of its authors.