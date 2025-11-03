Zara The Archive Collection: Timeless Essentials for the Modern Wardrobe



Zara the Archive Collection, the clothing giant’s latest drop, is a deliberate exploration of the building blocks every modern man should have in his wardrobe. While the name hints at a retrospective, this is not a direct dive into Zara’s own historical archives. Instead, the focus is on curating a selection of enduring pieces that transcend fleeting trends, a true archive for today’s man, rooted in versatility, function, and style. The collection draws on the idea of repetition and reinvention, offering garments that are both familiar and fresh, designed to be worn, reimagined, and lived in.

Creative Direction & Production

Creative and art direction for the collection comes from Gorka Sorozabal, whose vision shapes the understated yet impactful aesthetic. Photography is led by Álvaro Pereña, capturing the essence of each piece with clarity and intention. Styling is a collaborative effort between Juan Medina, Sandra G. Cimadevila, and Lara Moreno, whose combined expertise brings together looks that feel both timeless and contemporary.

The production is managed by Ángela B.D. at DAY INT., ensuring seamless execution from concept to realization. Videography credits go to Pino Sartorio and Arturo Brunetti, whose visuals further illuminate the collection’s mood. Supporting the shoot are Dani Gallar as first photography assistant, Vassili Boclé as second photo assistant, and Manon Clavelier as digital technician.

Grooming is handled by Werner Amort at Julian Watson Agency and Jody Taylor at Leftside Creative, adding the finishing touches that define each model’s character. Set design is led by Laura Jauregi at Cable Studio, providing a clean, adaptable backdrop that allows the clothing to take center stage.

Model Lineup & Representation

The campaign’s cast features a dynamic group of models, each represented by leading agencies across the globe:

Teun Van Stein – Fashion Model Management (Milan), Platform Madrid (Madrid)

– Fashion Model Management (Milan), Platform Madrid (Madrid) Aleksandr Gordeev – Viva Paris (Paris)

– Viva Paris (Paris) Aleksandr Buintski – Blow Models (Barcelona)

– Blow Models (Barcelona) Youssef Rocha – Rock Men (Paris)

– Rock Men (Paris) Clément Chabernaud – Success Models (Paris)

– Success Models (Paris) Okiki Shodimu – Premium Models (Paris)

– Premium Models (Paris) Callum Simpson – Premium Models (Paris)

– Premium Models (Paris) Mikiya Nakano – Tomorrow Tokyo (Tokyo)

– Tomorrow Tokyo (Tokyo) Long Li – Why Not Models (Milan)

– Why Not Models (Milan) Theodor Pal – New Madison (Paris)

Each model brings unique experience and presence to the project. Highlights include Youssef Rocha, the face of Filippa K and an exclusive for BOSS Spring Summer 2026 in Milan, and Clément Chabernaud, the French supermodel with Success Models as his mother agency. Mikiya Nakano stands out as a fresh face represented by Tomorrow Tokyo, while Teun Van Stein and Aleksandr Gordeev are both recognized for their international runway work and broad agency representation.

A Modern Archive

This collection is a statement on the importance of wardrobe essentials—timeless pieces that serve as the backbone of personal style. Zara’s Archive Collection is not about nostalgia, but about building a foundation for the future. These are garments meant to be worn season after season, adaptable to changing trends but never out of place. The Archive is, in essence, a toolkit for the modern man: practical, stylish, and enduring.

Discover more of the collection in our gallery:

Zara Man Archive Collection

Creative + Art Director: Gorka Sorozabal –

Thanks to:

Photography: Álvaro Pereña

Styling: Juan Medina, Sandra G. Cimadevila, and Lara Moreno

Grooming: Werner Amort at Julian Watson Agency, Jody Taylor at Leftside Creative

First Photography Assistant Dani Gallar

2nd Photo Assistant Vassili Boclé

Digital Technician Manon Clavelier

Set Design: Laura Jauregi at Cable Studio,

Models: Teun Van Stein at Fashion Model Management and Platform Madrid, Aleksandr Gordeev at Viva Paris, Aleksandr Buintski at Blow Models, Youssef Rocha at Rock Men, Clément Chabernaud at Success Models, Okiki Shodimu at Premium Models, Callum Simpson at Premium Paris, Mikiya Nakano at Tomorrow Tokyo, Long Li at Why Not Models, Theodor Pal at New Madison