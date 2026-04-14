Tom Blyth Leads Burberry High Summer 2026 Campaign

Tom Blyth leads Burberry High Summer 2026, a campaign set around an open-air pool and rooted in Britain’s summer swimming culture. The film and image series follow a shared summer rhythm, where friends and neighbors gather around water as soon as the weather shifts. Blyth moves through the space alongside Babacar N’Doye and a cast of synchronized swimmers and divers, whose presence introduces a sense of timing and precision.

Daniel Lee shapes the campaign’s concept through a familiar setting defined by routine and memory. He focuses on how people respond to sun and water, building scenes that reflect time spent outdoors. The film moves from loungers to diving boards, where bodies stretch, rest, and cut through the air.

Director Francis Plummer follows this movement with a fluid camera that tracks action across the setting. Photographer Ryan McGinley captures still images that hold the same sense of motion, focusing on light and surface. The visuals carry a warm, hazy tone, where afternoon light settles across skin, fabric, and water. The soundtrack features the TONE remix of “Beating” by Tirzah, setting the pace for the campaign.

The collection builds around Burberry Check, presented in sand beige and pastel tones that include aubergine purple and cornflower blue. Menswear introduces the pattern through swim shorts, where trims and placement guide the check across each piece.

Menswear tailoring continues this direction through collared shirts and shorts shaped to relaxed lines. Updated versions of the Burberry Check appear through textured weaves and embroidered detail, giving each piece a distinct surface. A coordinated set in lightweight cotton poplin features a seahorse motif in honeysuckle pink, introducing a playful note within the collection. Cotton piqué polo shirts expand the color range, moving between vivid tones and neutrals, while soft cotton jersey T-shirts carry subtle check at the collar and placket.

Outerwear addresses changing conditions through lightweight hooded jackets designed for cooler evenings and sudden shifts in weather. These pieces carry check patterns in aubergine purple and cornflower blue, extending the palette across the collection. Footwear introduces the Knight Runner sneaker in a low-profile shape suited for summer movement.

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Across the campaign, Burberry aligns setting and product through a consistent direction, where movement, light, and material define High Summer 2026.