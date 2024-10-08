Action Bronson Set to Launch New Balance 990v6 Collaboration

Action Bronson is set to release the latest iteration of his collaboration with New Balance, showcasing the beloved 990v6 silhouette. This upcoming sneaker is designed to grab attention with its striking color combination, featuring shades of white, red, burgundy, sail, and blue that reflect Bronson’s unique aesthetic and bold design sensibilities.

Since teaming up with New Balance in 2022, Bronson has transformed the brand’s sneaker lineup, merging streetwear influences with functional performance. His debut collaboration began with the “Baklava” colorway, followed by the “Lapis Lazuli,” both of which highlighted his creative vision in footwear design. Each release has resonated with a wide audience, celebrated for its originality and cultural significance.

This new model marks Bronson’s return to the 990v6, the silhouette that initiated his partnership with New Balance. While he has also explored other styles, such as the New Balance 1906R and the upcoming Minimus Trail and FuelCell Rebel v4, the 990v6 remains a pivotal piece in his collection. This return not only evokes nostalgia but also showcases the evolution of his artistic expression in the sneaker realm.

The excitement surrounding the new 990v6 intensified when Bronson teased the design on Instagram. The sneaker features a pre-yellowed midsole paired with a wide-gauge white mesh upper, highlighted by vibrant accents. Although the design shares some visual elements with the earlier “Rosewater” model, specific inspirations for this iteration have not yet been revealed. With a bulkier midsole and FuelCell cushioning, the 990v6 perfectly blends lifestyle and performance attributes.

Set to launch in 2025, this latest version of the Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 is anticipated to retail for around $220, consistent with previous releases. Fans can expect to find the sneaker available through Bronson’s Specializing in Life e-commerce store and the New Balance website, ensuring easy access for sneaker enthusiasts. Each collaboration not only expands Bronson’s footwear portfolio but also solidifies his influence at the intersection of fashion and personal style.