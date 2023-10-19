James Turlington Is the Face Of Brunello Cucinelli Fragrance

Renowned Italian fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new fragrance, “Brunello Cucinelli pour Homme,” with the stunning James Turlington as the face of the campaign.

This exciting campaign saw the collaboration of an exceptional team, including Boniface Verney-Carron, Arizona Muse, and Gabriela Richardson, and was artfully captured by photography duo Hunter & Gatti.

The fragrances embody the essence of beauty and the artisanal values that Brunello Cucinelli’s Casa di Moda has nurtured for years, seamlessly aligning with the principles of creation and human sustainability. Inspired by the picturesque landscapes and rich history of Umbria, they harmonize various sources of inspiration, including rolling hills, elegant cypress trees, medieval art, and spiritual ideals.

“Brunello Cucinelli pour Homme”, crafted under the mastery of French perfumer Olivier Cresp, captures the essence of masculinity. This fragrance harmoniously balances the strength of cypress with spicy juniper and incorporates refined ingredients such as angelica, black pepper, clary sage, and ginger, embodying sophistication and the contemporary spirit of a modern man.

The meticulous attention lavished on these fragrances underscores Brunello Cucinelli’s commitment to craftsmanship and quality in its lifestyle brand. This endeavor is a testament to the brand’s enduring collaboration with the Sgariboldi family, a partnership rooted in shared values, extensive study, and a dedication to both form and substance, resulting in a selection of unparalleled quality, proudly representing the authenticity of “Made in Italy.”