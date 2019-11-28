Jon Kortajarena Poses for Bulgari’s Save the Children Campaign

Italian luxury brand Bulgari and Save the Children celebrate 10th anniversary of their partnership. Supermodel and actor Jon Kortajarena is the face of this year’s campaign.

“In 2009 Bvlgari embarked on a partnership with Save the Children with a bold dream: empower millions of children to build a better future through education. Over the last ten years more than 1.5 million children have been helped to make their dreams come true.

Now it’s time to move forward and Give Hope to more and more disadvantaged children all around the world.“

Jon Kortajarena is also starring in Netflix’ High Seas (Alta mar) series – season two premiered on November 22nd.