Top Model Anders Hayward Stars in Esquire Spain December 2019 Issue

Onin Lorente captured The Mirror Has Two Faces story for Esquire Spain featuring Anders Hayward

Anders Hayward
Photography © Onin Lorente for Esquire Spain

Esquire Spain enlists top model Anders Hayward to pose for The Mirror Has Two Faces story lensed by fashion photographer Onin Lorente for their December 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Patrick Lief, with hair styling and grooming from beauty artist Asahi Sano at Caren Agency.

An exploration of two personalities in a singular persona – one that is romantic, free, and light, and the other is sinister, constricted and dark – through dance and fashion photography.

Esquire Spain – www.esquire.com
Photographer: Onin Lorente – oninlorente.com
Stylist: Patrick Lief
Hair and Grooming: Asahi Sano at Caren Agency
Model: Anders Hayward at Supa Model Management

