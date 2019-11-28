Top Model Anders Hayward Stars in Esquire Spain December 2019 Issue

Esquire Spain enlists top model Anders Hayward to pose for The Mirror Has Two Faces story lensed by fashion photographer Onin Lorente for their December 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Patrick Lief, with hair styling and grooming from beauty artist Asahi Sano at Caren Agency.

“An exploration of two personalities in a singular persona – one that is romantic, free, and light, and the other is sinister, constricted and dark – through dance and fashion photography.“

Esquire Spain – www.esquire.com

Photographer: Onin Lorente – oninlorente.com

Stylist: Patrick Lief

Hair and Grooming: Asahi Sano at Caren Agency

Model: Anders Hayward at Supa Model Management