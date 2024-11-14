Supreme and Timberland Unite for Field Boot Release

Supreme and Timberland are back for Fall 2024, revamping the iconic Field Boot in an exciting new collaboration. This latest partnership follows Supreme’s HYSTERIC GLAMOUR capsule and continues the brand’s dedication to merging streetwear aesthetics with high-quality outdoor gear. This collection brings fresh energy to a classic Timberland silhouette, offering something bold for fans of both brands.

Прикажи ову објаву у апликацији Instagram Објава коју дели Supreme (@supremenewyork)

The reimagined Field Boot comes in three distinctive styles. Two of these feature striking animal prints: a zebra-inspired black and white pattern and a tiger-inspired orange and black look, both made with a unique hair-on-hide material that adds texture and edge. The third colorway takes a more understated approach with an all-black design crafted from GORE-TEX leather, providing waterproof capabilities for practicality. Supreme branding on the heel and Timberland’s badge on the tongue highlight the collaboration’s dual heritage.

Designed to perform as well as it looks, the Supreme x Timberland Field Boot balances style with functionality. Each pair is equipped with a rugged rubber outsole for stability, perfect for rough terrain. A padded leather collar enhances comfort, making the boots suitable for extended wear. Thoughtful touches like a metal logo plate on the side add an exclusive flair, showing off the craftsmanship that both brands are known for.

The mix of eye-catching animal prints and durable materials makes this collaboration a standout. The zebra and tiger versions add an adventurous twist to the classic Field Boot, while the black edition offers sleek functionality ideal for everyday wear. This combination of rugged aesthetics and practical features caters to a wide range of tastes, ensuring there’s a boot for every style.

The Supreme x Timberland Fall 2024 collection will be available globally, with a launch date of November 14, 2024, in the United States and November 16 in Asia. The drop is expected to draw significant interest, as previous collaborations between these two brands have quickly sold out.

Whether navigating the city or exploring the outdoors, these boots are designed to make a statement while keeping you comfortable and ready for anything.