Prada Presents Fall Winter 2025 Campaign

Prada presents its Fall Winter 2025 campaign through a lens centered on continuous movement. The visuals, photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, track a cast in motion, each frame follows the physical energy of garments in real time.

The campaign features menswear styled to complement this momentum. The mix of materials, structured and soft, shapes the visual rhythm without forcing balance. Accessories reflect the same attention to surface and motion.

This release centers on the idea of “pictures in motion.” Instead of treating fashion as something to be posed and held, the team captures how garments behave in real-time settings. Clothing moves with the body. Each image builds on these changes rather than trying to fix a perfect moment.

Director Frank Lebon expands this concept with a video element that continues the emphasis on movement. The film pays close attention to how garments respond to shifts in posture, following the form without forcing a linear story.

The campaign treats motion as the primary condition. Nothing sits still. Texture, weight, and shape respond to momentum. The styling remains grounded in tactile choices, without stepping into visual overload. Each element, footwear, accessories, outerwear, contributes to a broader system where physicality leads the frame.

Prada’s Fall Winter 2025 campaign moves through each frame with purpose. Garments and accessories stay in use. Rather than hold a position, the visuals track motion as it unfolds, turning movement into structure, and structure into rhythm.