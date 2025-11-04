TIRTIR Names V of BTS as Its First Global Ambassador

TIRTIR has announced V of BTS as its first-ever global brand ambassador, marking a new chapter for the fast-rising K-Beauty label as it moves deeper into international markets. The partnership positions V at the center of TIRTIR’s global visibility push, linking his cultural reach with the brand’s expanding complexion and base makeup range.

Well known for its cushion foundations and high-performing formulas, TIRTIR has built a strong following across Asia through skin-focused makeup and an unusually wide shade offering for the region. By naming V as ambassador, the brand aligns itself with a figure who carries both fashion influence and long-standing credibility in global pop culture.

In its announcement, TIRTIR highlighted V’s “unforced confidence and distinct visual identity” as core reasons behind the partnership, framing him as someone who represents a shift away from uniform beauty narratives and toward a more individual approach to self-presentation, a message that extends beyond cosmetics.

For V, the role adds to a year defined by solo creative moves, collaborations, and brand partnerships ahead of BTS’ planned 2026 return. With a new album and tour already in motion, the announcement signals that his individual presence will continue to grow even as the group prepares its next phase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIRTIR Global Official (@tirtir_global)

The first global TIRTIR campaign featuring V is expected to roll out in early 2026, positioning him as the face of the brand across beauty, lifestyle, and retail platforms.