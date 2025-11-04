Gucci Taps Jannik Sinner to Launch Its First Sports Line

Gucci has introduced Gucci Altitude, its first dedicated sports collection, signaling a new chapter for the house as it expands beyond luxury ready-to-wear into technical performance gear. The debut campaign features Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner, photographed in a high-altitude setting that connects his past as a competitive ski athlete with his present status as one of the defining figures in contemporary men’s sports.

Before rising through the tennis circuit, Sinner was a junior ski champion in northern Italy, a detail that becomes central to the campaign’s narrative. Shot across snow-covered slopes, the visuals frame him not only as a global ambassador, but as someone whose personal history aligns with the function and environment the collection is built for. “I’ve always loved the mountains,” Sinner noted in the campaign release, calling the shoot “an experience I’ll never forget.”

Gucci Altitude introduces performance apparel, accessories, and hard-goods designed for skiing, snowboarding, and cold-weather athletics. The menswear offering includes insulated jackets, water-repellent layers, thermal pieces, ski-pass pocket outerwear, and sport-built eyewear such as wraparound sunglasses and goggles. The color palette mixes alpine neutrals with the house’s signature red and green, applied with restraint to maintain a technical, non-logocentric feel.

The collection also marks Gucci’s first entry into equipment manufacturing, with skis, snowboards, and helmets developed in collaboration with HEAD, a significant step for a luxury house traditionally associated with leather goods, tailoring, and statement outerwear rather than performance engineering.

The launch places Gucci within a growing category where luxury fashion intersects with high-function sportswear. As the industry shifts toward technical clothing with real use-cases beyond lifestyle dressing, Gucci Altitude positions the brand alongside labels already investing in skiwear and outdoor gear, but with a visual language rooted in Alessandro Michele–era maximalism now reinterpreted through a sleeker, alpine-focused lens.

The full collection is available now through select Gucci boutiques and online, with the accessories and equipment expected to roll out in limited distribution.