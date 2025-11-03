MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Biker Angels by Andrea Cenetiempo

Models Jakob Jokerst of Guys Management and Luke Weston of Yu Models embody urban rebellion in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Biker Angels, lensed by fashion photographer Andrea Cenetiempo. In charge of styling was Michi Vitariello, with fashion coordination from Ilaria Artimagnella, and fashion assistance by Matteo Loddo, Donato Nigro, and Miriam Gizzi. Beauty is work of hair stylist Francesco Falcucci, and makeup artist Simone Piacenti. Casting direction by Mattia Marazzi.

Set in Milan, the shoot draws inspiration from motorcycles, leather, and dark, edgy fashion. For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Dsquared2, and Diesel, highlighting the interplay between style and personality.

Photographer: Andrea Cenetiempo

Stylist: Michi Vitariello

Casting Director: Mattia Marazzi

Models: Jakob Jokerst at Guys Mgmt, Luke Weston at Yu Models

Makeup: Simone Piacenti

Hairstylist: Francesco Falcucci

Fashion Coordinator: Ilaria Artimagnella

Fashion Assistants: Matteo Loddo, Donato Nigro, Miriam Gizzi