Pusha T Joins Louis Vuitton as Newest House Ambassador

On Monday, July 8, Louis Vuitton announced that Terrence LeVarr Thornton, known as Pusha T, has been named their newest House Ambassador. This announcement strengthens Louis Vuitton’s impressive lineup of cultural icons, which includes notable figures like Gong Yoo and Victor Wembanyama.

Louis Vuitton’s statement emphasized Pusha T’s alignment with the brand’s commitment to artistic dedication and unique cultural expression. “His ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the Maison’s own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture,” the release stated. The partnership aims to blend diverse cultural influences, enriching Louis Vuitton’s distinguished menswear collection.

The collaboration between Pusha T and Louis Vuitton is deeply rooted in his longstanding friendship with Pharrell Williams, the brand’s Menswear Creative Director. Both natives of Virginia, Pharrell and Pusha T have a rich history of musical collaboration, with Pharrell producing Clipse’s forthcoming album. This creative synergy naturally extends into the fashion world.

Pusha T’s new role as House Ambassador comes after his attendance at Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2025 Show in Paris last month. At this event, Pharrell unveiled his latest collection, with Clipse performing a new song featuring John Legend.

Pusha T’s appointment as House Ambassador highlights his strong connection with Pharrell and his influential presence in culture. His regular appearances at fashion shows, often ready to walk the runway, underscore his dedication to fashion. This role reflects Louis Vuitton’s vision of merging music, culture, and high fashion into a cohesive narrative.

Looking back, Pusha T and his brother No Malice made headlines during Pharrell’s debut Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show in Paris last year. Their performance of a new track, speculated to address Jim Jones’s critique of Pusha’s position on Billboard’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list, drew significant attention. This partnership solidified Pusha T’s influential role across creative fields, making his new position at Louis Vuitton a celebration of his multifaceted talent and lasting impact.