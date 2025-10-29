in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2025 Campaigns, Menswear, Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger and Jung Hae In Step Into Winter 2025

Jung Hae In fronts Tommy Hilfiger’s Winter 2025 campaign, bringing classic prep style to alpine settings with warmth and modern ease.

Following their collaboration on The Hilfiger Racing Club Fall 2025 campaign, Tommy Hilfiger and Jung Hae In reunite for a new chapter that embraces the colder season. The Winter 2025 campaign brings classic prep into the mountains, pairing the brand’s American heritage with the South Korean actor’s quiet confidence.

AD CAMPAIGNS

Set against the backdrop of snowy peaks and cabin interiors, Jung Hae In showcases a wardrobe defined by warmth and refinement. The styling focuses on a timeless barn jacket, cozy knits, and layered shirting, a polished yet comfortable expression of modern prep.

The visuals exude a calm strength, capturing the ease of winter dressing without losing sophistication. “From snow slopes to cabin fires, Jung Hae In is ready for it all this winter,” reads the campaign note, reflecting Hilfiger’s signature mix of polish and practicality.

With his international presence and effortless charm, Jung Hae In continues to expand Tommy Hilfiger’s global reach, translating classic American codes through a contemporary lens.

 

 
 
 
 
 
The Winter 2025 campaign is now live across Tommy Hilfiger’s official channels and marks another strong collaboration between the brand and one of Korea’s most admired actors.

Written by Eli Porter

Fashion News Editor at DSCENE Magazine, contributing news coverage on seasonal collections, collaborations, and industry updates. With a background in media and style reporting, he helps shape DSCENE’s digital presence through concise, informed coverage of global fashion developments.

