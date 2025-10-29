Felix Cheong-Macleod & Yonas Fernandez Gamio Lead UNIQLO x JW Anderson FW25

UNIQLO and JW Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2025 collaboration is a celebration of British-inspired essentials, but it’s the campaign’s fresh face models, Felix Cheong-Macleod and Yonas Fernandez Gamio, who truly bring the collection to life. The duo represents a new generation of menswear talent, embodying the spirit of modern masculinity with an edge that feels both authentic and aspirational.

Felix Cheong-Macleod, a rising star in the modeling world, commands attention with a presence that’s equal parts refined and relatable. His agency roster reads like a who’s who of the international modeling scene: Paris with New Madison, Milan with Special Management, London with Supa Model Management, Berlin with nest model management, and his mother agency, Model Team in Glasgow. Felix’s ability to move seamlessly between these major fashion capitals is a testament to his versatility and appeal. For this campaign, his effortless cool and understated confidence perfectly complement the collection’s blend of countryside tradition and urban polish.

Yonas Fernandez Gamio, based in Hamburg, brings a fresh perspective to the campaign. Represented by Elite Models in Milan and his mother agency, Aquamarine Model Management in Hamburg, Yonas’s look is both striking and accessible. His natural ease in front of the camera and his ability to channel the collection’s playful energy make him a standout. The collaboration marks a significant moment in his career, positioning him as a face to watch in the evolving menswear landscape.

The UNIQLO x JW Anderson FW25 collection itself is a masterclass in cold-weather dressing, viewed through Jonathan Anderson’s distinctly British lens. Think colourful knits, field jackets, and utilitarian outerwear, all pieces that Felix and Yonas wear with a sense of ease and individuality. The campaign, shot by photographer Alessio Bolzoni, captures the duo in a mix of padded coats, corduroy trousers, and the season’s signature poncho. Fashion editor and stylist Benjamin Bruno crafts layered looks that highlight both models’ unique personalities, while hair stylist Kim Rance maintains a relaxed, modern vibe.

Felix is seen in the collection’s standout Short Jacket, cropped and powered by PUFFTECH insulation, while Yonas brings a fresh take to the lambswool bi-colour herringbone crewneck and the blood orange knitted polo. The collection’s palette, featuring buttery yellows, warm rusts, and vibrant blues, pops against the models’ youthful energy and dynamic poses. Accessories, including tote bags, backpacks, and baseball caps, add to the collection’s sense of versatility and fun.

Beyond the clothes, the campaign is an introduction to the next wave of menswear talent. Felix and Yonas are not just faces for the season, they are part of a broader conversation about diversity, individuality, and the future of fashion. Their agency affiliations across Paris, Milan, London, Berlin, Glasgow, and Hamburg reflect a new global reality for modeling, where fresh perspectives and authentic voices are more important than ever.

The UNIQLO x JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2025 collection arrives in selected stores and online at uniqlo.com starting October 17, 2025. With Felix Cheong-Macleod and Yonas Fernandez Gamio leading the way, this campaign is set to inspire a new generation of menswear enthusiasts to embrace British classics with a modern twist.