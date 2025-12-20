Horim Song in Panthère de Cartier: Always On

Cartier’s “Panthère de Cartier: Always On” campaign brings a bold new vision to the Japanese market, spotlighting the maison’s iconic watch and men’s jewelry collections. The campaign, captured by photographer Joseph Molines, features a cast of international models, with Horim Song at its heart, underscoring Cartier’s commitment to global diversity and contemporary elegance.

Horim Song: A New Face of Modern Luxury

Frankfurt-based model Horim Song commands attention in this campaign, delivering a magnetic presence that bridges classic sophistication and modern edge. Represented by Select Model Management Paris, Elite Milan, Supa Model Management London, and MINT Artist Management in Berlin, Horim’s distinctive look and poised versatility have made him a rising force on the global menswear scene.

In “Panthère de Cartier: Always On,” Horim embodies the maison’s signature blend of refinement and audacity. The campaign’s visual narrative highlights Cartier’s legendary craftsmanship, while Horim’s nuanced performance brings a sense of immediacy and allure to each shot.

Behind the Scenes: Creative Vision and Team

The campaign’s visual language is shaped by fashion editor and stylist Alexandra Conti, whose curated wardrobe choices accentuate the sculptural lines of Cartier’s timepieces and jewelry. Hair stylist Nelson D and makeup artist Yvane Rocher craft a polished, understated beauty look, while manicurist Chloé Nguyên ensures every detail is immaculate. The result is a series of images that feel both timeless and distinctly now.

Cartier’s Japanese Focus: A New Chapter

“Panthère de Cartier: Always On” marks a significant moment for Cartier in Japan, where the maison’s heritage meets the country’s appetite for innovation and artistry. The campaign’s launch reflects Cartier’s ongoing investment in the Japanese market, with Horim Song serving as a bridge between European luxury and Japanese style sensibilities.

Horim Song’s Modeling Journey

Horim’s career trajectory is a testament to his adaptability and international appeal. With agency representation in Paris (Select Model Management), Milan (Elite Models Milan), London (Supa Model Management), and Berlin (MINT Artist Management, his mother agency), Horim epitomizes the new generation of models redefining luxury fashion on a global stage.

With “Panthère de Cartier: Always On,” Cartier delivers a campaign that is as visually arresting as it is culturally resonant. Horim Song’s starring role signals a fresh chapter for the maison in Japan, affirming the enduring position of Cartier’s craftsmanship and the evolving face of modern luxury.