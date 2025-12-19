N21 Menswear Fall Winter 2026-27

For Fall/Winter 2026-27, Alessandro Dell’Acqua, the creative force behind N21, presents a menswear collection that advances the conversation about masculine style. Rather than relying on nostalgic references or overtly retro cues, Dell’Acqua chooses to work with the idea of intersecting worlds. His process is rooted in a union of contrasts: the English countryside’s classic sensibility meets the relaxed, intellectual glamour of French bourgeois-bohémien culture. The outcome is a wardrobe that is at once refined and approachable, with a focus on real-life wearability and nuanced detail.

Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 menswear collection for N21 is clearly intent in balancing tradition and innovation. By merging the sensibilities of English heritage and Parisian bohemian ease, Dell’Acqua offers a fresh perspective on masculine dressing, one that is confident, nuanced, and unapologetically modern. Each piece is crafted with an eye for detail and a respect for the wearer’s individuality, making this collection a defining moment for N21’s menswear vision.

The Collection: Interchangeable, Yet Defined

Dell’Acqua’s vision for N21 menswear is not about erasing boundaries between masculine and feminine, but about exploring their points of contact. The collection is constructed on the principle of interchangeability, many garments echo their womenswear counterparts in fabric and silhouette, but subtle distinctions in cut, fit, and styling ensure that each piece retains a clear masculine identity.

Key Pieces: Texture, Contrast, and Comfort

The season’s narrative unfolds through a series of tactile, visually compelling garments. Brocade pants, a recurring motif, bring a sense of opulence and subversion to the menswear lineup. These are paired with heavy checkerboard-patterned turtlenecks, featuring zip closures at the back—a detail that is both functional and striking. The interplay of materials continues with leather jackets that balance structure and ease, and sweatshirts lined with neoprene for an unexpected technical edge.

Knitwear takes center stage, with cable-knit sweaters providing warmth and texture. Dell’Acqua introduces two-layer shirts, one in army green, layered over sky blue, creating a dynamic color story that feels both classic and contemporary. This approach to layering is echoed in outerwear: the padded parka, rendered in deep army green, stands out as a practical yet stylish solution for the cold season. The parka’s generous proportions and subtle detailing reflect the collection’s commitment to both comfort and sophistication.

Color Palette and Detailing: Subtle Statements

The color story for Fall/Winter 2026-27 is anchored in earthy tones, army green, deep navy, and muted grays, punctuated by flashes of gold lamé and sky blue satin. These unexpected accents add depth and visual interest without overpowering the collection’s understated elegance. Attention to detail is evident in every piece, from the precise tailoring of trousers to the intricate knit patterns and the thoughtful placement of closures and fastenings.

Accessories: Finishing Touches with Attitude

Accessories play a crucial role in amplifying the menswear narrative. Chains in gold and silver, as well as pearls and crystals, are styled alongside brocade shoes and fur-trimmed sneakers, infusing each look with a sense of individuality. The Malibu bag, offered in plush sheepskin and shearling, reinforces the collection’s tactile focus and provides a playful yet functional accent.

Wearability and Versatility: For the Modern Man

What sets the N21 Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-27 Collection apart is its commitment to real-world versatility. Each garment is designed to be worn across different contexts, from city streets to countryside retreats. The collection’s relaxed tailoring, innovative layering, and bold use of texture invite men to experiment with their style while remaining grounded in comfort and practicality.

More in our gallery:

