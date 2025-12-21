Clément Laguardia Goes Minimal For Zara

Clément’s collaboration with Zara for the A/W 25 lookbook captures the essence of modern menswear, precision, restraint, and a quiet confidence that defines the new season.

Clément Laguardia commands attention in Zara’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, his presence anchoring the label’s vision of contemporary minimalism. Álvaro Pereña Jimenez photographs Clément in a series of striking, pared-back portraits, each frame shaped by the creative direction, styling, and art direction of Juan Medina. The set, crafted by Laura Jauregui, emphasizes clean architectural lines, allowing the collection’s sharp tailoring and subtle textures to take center stage. Cecilie Hildebrandt’s approach to hair enhances the natural, effortless mood that defines the season.

Clément’s interpretation of Zara’s latest looks is informed by his extensive experience across major fashion capitals. Currently based in London, he is represented by Rock Men in Paris, Special Management in Milan, PRM Agency in London, Tigers Management in Munich, and Sight Management Studio in Barcelona, also serving as his mother agency. His editorial and campaign work includes previous collaborations with Zara, as well as Mano Man, Tod’s, LUISAVIAROMA.com, and Sisley. He has walked for Brunello Cucinelli, reinforcing his standing as a leading figure in menswear.

In Álvaro Pereña Jimenez’s lens, Clément’s ability to channel the refined, understated codes of Zara’s A/W 25 collection is unmistakable. Juan Medina’s styling and art direction highlight the tension between structure and ease, while Laura Jauregui’s set design frames each look in a space that feels both intimate and architectural.

Discover more of the shoot in our gallery: