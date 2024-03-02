in Backstage, Fall Winter 2024.25, OFF-WHITE, Paris Fashion Week

Off-White™ Fall Winter 24 Show Backstage moments

Photographer Junri Kamiwaki captured the backstage moments at Off-White™ Fall Winter 24 Show

Off-White™ FW24 backstage / photo by Junri Kamiwaki for DSCENE

BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND,” Off-White™ Fall Winter 24 Show, emerges as a cultural statement, focusing on personal expression and the expansive influence of Black culture across the globe. Junri Kamiwaki captured backstage moments for MMSCENE / DSCENE, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind this years showcase.

This collection, steeped in unfiltered emotion and deep-seated convictions, pays tribute to the legacy and presence of Black heritage in the contemporary world. With cross-cultural influences and reflections on the current societal landscape, it celebrates the joy, resilience, and indomitable spirit of Black communities. At it’s core lies a a playful dialogue between color, print, and form, as well as, a commitment to equality, articulated through the dual lens of menswear and womenswear. Men’s pieces lean towards a more relaxed, roomy aesthetic that softens the traditional constructs of masculinity, inspired by the clean lines and comfort of 90s fashion.

Off-White™ FW24 backstage / photo by Junri Kamiwaki for DSCENE
Off-White™ FW24 backstage / photo by Junri Kamiwaki for DSCENE
Off-White™ FW24 backstage / photo by Junri Kamiwaki for DSCENE
Off-White™ FW24 backstage / photo by Junri Kamiwaki for DSCENE

