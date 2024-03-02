Off-White™ Uncovers it’s Newest Shoe “The Baller”

Ib Kamara, the creative director of Off-White, unveiled the brand’s newest design, “The Baller,” a basketball-inspired sneaker that marries luxury fashion with athletics. Highlight of the 2024 Fall Winter “Black by Popular Demand” collection, as seen on Kamara’s Instagram.

The “The Baller” sneaker has black piping and an unusual orange leather upper with pebbles that resemble the surface of a basketball. The Off-White logo is boldly displayed throughout the sneaker, and the style is slip-on with a useful Velcro strap at the collar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ib Kamara (@ibkamara)

Off-White’s basketball-inspired footwear suggests a nostalgic journey to the streetball scene of the early 2000s, evoking comparisons with brands such as AND1 and DADA that dominated the scene with their gritty attitude towards basketball fashion and their aesthetics. As seen in the Instagram photo, “The Baller” is available in a number of colorways between the traditional basketball brown, a vivid neon green, and an all-black model that is crystal-studded. Off-White has not yet disclosed any information regarding the specifics of the official launch.