Casablanca‘s Fall Winter 24 collection, named “Venus as a Boy,” explores a space where the past and present converge. Photographer Junri Kamiwaki captured backstage moments for MMSCENE / DSCENE, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind this years showcase.

The collection’s title, borrowed from the Bjork song of the same name, serves as a metaphor for the essence of the collection. Through the lens of time, re-contextualization, and the interplay of history and contemporary culture, Casablanca presents an exploration of ancient Greece’s enduring relevance. The menswear range includes crafted suits and blazers decorated with elements inspired by ancient Greek draping, such as a sleek black satin wrap-tailored tuxedo and an intricately embroidered evening suit.

See more of the Casablanca Fall Winter 24 Backstage moments in the Gallery below: