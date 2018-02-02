Martin Garrix & Li Yifeng are Back as Faces of Armani Exchange

Fashion photographer Sabine Villiard captured A|X Armani Exchange‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign featuring DJ Martin Garrix, and singer / actor Li Yifeng. In charge of styling was Ludovica Nanni, with makeup from beauty artist Kate Synnott, and hair styling by James Rowe.

For more of the campaign continue bellow:





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.