MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon build on their ongoing collaboration with a new capsule as part of the Spring Summer 2025 AVP collection. Launching in two phases, April 17 and May 8, the release spans apparel, accessories, and footwear, merging Salomon’s technical expertise with MM6’s experimental styling. Designed without gender in mind, the line invites wearers to layer, remix, and move freely through form and function.

Every item in the capsule connects performance materials to modular styling. The silhouettes prioritize comfort but never settle for predictability. MM6 plays with volume and proportion, while Salomon brings precision in construction and material development. The result is a kit of active pieces made to handle everyday motion with a sharp visual identity.

The MA-1 bomber takes on a translucent update using windproof ripstop fabric, detailed with reflective seams and dual branding across the chest. It pairs naturally with wide-cut shorts made from flexible ripstop, featuring laser-cut edges that give the silhouette a clean yet technical finish. These outer layers act as the capsule’s frame, easy to combine or strip back depending on the conditions or occasion.

Underneath the voluminous shells, MM6 and Salomon introduce a tighter base built from Body Mapped Seamless fabric. This 3D-knit, bio-based polyamide offers breathability, stretch, and subtle texture variation. Tanks, fitted tees, and compression shorts use this structure to create a soft, contoured foundation, intended to move and adapt with the body.

Visual play comes through in graphics. Photographic prints mimic vintage photocopy effects, showing Salomon sneakers draped around the neck or safety pin tags stamped across the chest. Logos appear oversized and deliberately placed, challenging the conventions of typical sportswear branding. The result balances functionality with an edge that feels deliberate, casual, and slightly off-kilter.

The footwear selection introduces Salomon’s Spectur 2 road runner in two finishes: an all-black and a translucent seafoam green that reflects the capsule’s material palette. The shoe features advanced mesh layering that mirrors the structure of the base layers, tying function back to texture. The XT-4 Mule also returns in new colorways: one in deep ultramarine with brown accents, and another in a washed white and beige combination. Both shoes maintain their ergonomic shape while tapping into MM6’s tone-led approach.

The capsule rounds out with accessories that support movement and modularity. A running cap made from the same fast-drying ripstop as the shorts keeps the material consistency tight, while the XT-15 backpack introduces a larger-scale item for carrying the system on the move.

The collection arrives in two phases. The first release on April 17 includes apparel staples, the Spectur 2 in black, and the XT-4 Mule in Ultramarine. On May 8, the drop expands with the Spectur 2 in Sea Foam Green, the XT-4 Mule in White and Beige Haze, and the XT-15 backpack. Each release builds on the last, introducing new layers and tones while keeping the design logic clear.