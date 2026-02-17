Harris Dickinson and Hudson Williams for Balenciaga

Balenciaga releases Heart and Body, a campaign photographed by David Sims that introduces the first ambassadors and Friends of the House appointed under Pierpaolo Piccioli. Framing Piccioli’s debut collections for the house, Summer 26, The Heartbeat, and Fall 26, Body and Being, the project establishes a new visual and human direction.

British actor Harris Dickinson steps forward as one of the new ambassadors. Known for films including Babygirl and Urchin, which he also directed, Dickinson represents a generation navigating authorship and performance simultaneously. Canadian actor Hudson Williams joins as a Friend of the House, bringing a younger perspective rooted in contemporary screen culture. British composer Labrinth appears within the extended cast, contributing a creative presence that bridges sound and image.

Piccioli’s approach centers on individuality. “I chose individuals, not characters,” he states. “Human beings with distinct stories, faces marked by experience, vulnerability, and nuance.” Within the atelier setting, a Parisian artist’s studio defined by bold architecture and references to primed canvas, the campaign situates these men within a suspended environment. The gridded photographic arrangements create stillness, allowing identity to read with clarity.

The garments reflect that intention. David Sims captures men’s ready-to-wear that merges modern silhouettes with classic Balenciaga technique. Volume and freedom define the tailoring, while materiality remains in dialogue with the body. The portraits range from direct, close-range studies to wider compositions, emphasizing natural presence and improvisation. Spoken interviews layer into looping sonic collages, extending the visual narrative into sound.

Alongside the male cast, Balenciaga introduces a strong female presence. Oscar-nominated actor Winona Ryder joins as an ambassador, bringing decades of screen history into the Maison’s current chapter. South Korean actor Roh Yoon Seo, a two-time Baeksang Arts Best New Actress Award winner, also steps into the role of ambassador. Friends of the House include Danielle Deadwyler, Havana Rose Liu, Danish model Mona Tougaard, French model Loli Bahia, and exclusive Balenciaga models Ned Sims and Sen Samysheva.

“My work in this Maison is always about the people who wear the clothes, how they move, how they feel, how they exist in the world,” Piccioli explains. “The person wears the clothing, not the opposite.” Heart and Body positions this first campaign as a collective portrait. Individual stories intersect inside a single frame, forming a community defined by shared values rather than uniformity.

With the campaign launch, the Balenciaga Summer 26 Collection becomes available in select stores worldwide and online beginning February 17. For Piccioli, this marks the opening statement of a new era, one shaped by dialogue between body and garment, individuality and community.