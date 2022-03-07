PFW: CELINE HOMME Fall Winter 2022.23 Boy Doll Collection

Discover CELINE HOMME Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection presented on March 3rd, with a fashion film captured in the oldest music hall in the French capital L’Olympia by the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane. The video features original song titled “Favourite Thing” performed by Swedish punk artist Shitkid, written by Åsa Söderqvist, and produced by Luke Reilly. Casting direction and styling are also work of the designer, with beauty from hair stylist Esther Langham, and makeup artist Aaron De Mey. For the Boy Doll collection Celine once again teams up with 8 artists, including a special collaboration with American artist Banks Violette. Slimane and Violette first meet back in 2005, and collaborated on many different exhibition projects, including Hedi Slimane’s show at the Foam Museum. The collection also incorporates artworks by Ed Broner, Hate Paste, Sharada Tolton, Steve Reinke, Tommy Coleman, Vianderbleue, and Jade Monsterrat.