Discover Alpha Industries x Prototypes Collection

Alpha Industries joins Paris-based label Prototypes for a collaboration that revisits existing garments through reconstruction. Developed as part of Prototypes’ Series 08: The Fat of the Land, the project takes Alpha’s archive as its starting point and reshapes it into a new set of silhouettes. The collection draws directly from garments already produced, shifting focus toward reuse and adaptation while introducing a hybrid of rural workwear references and experimental streetwear.

The collection builds on Alpha Industries’ material base. Flight nylon, bomber constructions, and utilitarian detailing define the starting point for each piece. Garments are taken apart and rebuilt into new forms, with seams left visible and original elements retained within each design. This approach reworks familiar components into new configurations while keeping clear links to their original function and structure.

Outerwear leads the release with reconstructed flight jacket silhouettes. The ALPHA x PROTOTYPES CWU-45 Outline Bomber revisits a classic form through layered panels and reworked nylon. The Toggle Bomber offers a second interpretation, introducing fastening adjustments and altered proportions. Both pieces retain visible traces of their original construction, reinforcing the process behind each garment.

The collection extends into utilitarian garments and graphic layers. The Outline Pant supports the outerwear selection through a functional design rooted in the same reconstructed approach. Graphic pieces include the Stencil Hoodie, Outline Hoodie, and Logo Hoodie, along with the Stencil Tee, Outline Tee, and SL T-Shirt. Each item features printed and embroidered elements that connect to the visual direction of the collection.

Accessories complete the release with pieces constructed from repurposed flight jacket elements. The Bomber Sleeve Bag uses sections of original jackets, translating familiar components into a new format. The Raw Reverse Embroidery Beanie and Raw Beanie Label continue the same approach, exposing seams and finishes as part of the design.

The Alpha Industries x Prototypes collection launched exclusively through Alpha Industries online platforms and at the brand’s Frankfurt am Main store.