Following the success of their previous collaborations, Jeremy Alan White and Alexander Skarsgård are back to front the latest Calvin Klein Studio campaign. Jeremy’s Spring 2024 campaign went viral earlier this year, earning him significant recognition and praise. Reflecting on that successful collaboration, he stated, “Calvin Klein’s aesthetic has always been timeless, and it was great to be back with them and the entire creative team for this new campaign.” His enthusiasm highlights the natural synergy between him and the brand, reinforcing their status as a perfect match.

Alexander Skarsgård, who previously collaborated with Calvin Klein, expressed his excitement for this new venture. He highlighted the dynamic environment he experienced while working with campaign director and photographer Mert Alas on their earlier project. “I’m incredibly honored and excited,” he said, recalling their past collaboration. “It’s very fun, and he works fast, so it’s a very energetic set, which fits me.” This chemistry and familiarity with the creative team contribute to the overall energy of the campaign, enhancing the visual storytelling of Calvin Klein.

The focus of this campaign is on the Fall outerwear collection, showcasing both actors in pieces that exemplify the brand’s modern aesthetic. Jeremy wears a luxurious 100% lamb leather coat that stands out as the season’s standout piece. The coat’s rich texture and design highlight both style and sophistication, making it a must-have for fashion enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Alexander dons a Long Twill Car Coat, known for its minimalist drape and structured shoulders, emphasizing a contemporary silhouette that fits seamlessly into today’s wardrobe.

The campaign effectively captures their individual styles while showcasing the brand’s commitment to quality craftsmanship. Jeremy’s leather coat and Alexander’s twill car coat not only represent the latest trends but also reflect a timeless appeal that Calvin Klein is known for.

The reunion of Jeremy Alan White and Alexander Skarsgård for the Calvin Klein Studio campaign reinforces the brand’s position as a leader in contemporary fashion.