Finley Prentice Models Massimo Dutti Summer 2024 Collection

Massimo Dutti brings effortless elegance and modern sophistication for the season

Massimo Dutti
© MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Felipe Romero Beltrán

Fashion house Massimo Dutti unveiled its Summer 2024 Collection with a story titled Itinerary featuring model Finley Prentice captured by fashion photographer Felipe Romero Beltrán. In charge of styling was Ildara Cuiñas.

The Massimo Dutti Summer 2024 collection is a harmonious blend of contemporary elegance and relaxed sophistication, perfect for the modern wardrobe. Key pieces in the collection reflect the brand’s commitment to high-quality materials and timeless design, ensuring that each item feels luxurious.

The Regular Fit 100% Linen Shirt epitomizes summer style with its comfortable and relaxed fit, providing more room in the torso and arms. The use of 100% linen makes it breathable and perfect for warm weather. Its extended length adds a touch of modernity, while the button fastening and buttoned cuffs ensure a classic look. The Short Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt, crafted from 100% cotton, features a Johnny collar and short sleeves, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. The knit fabric offers a unique texture that stands out, while maintaining a lightweight and comfortable feel. Combining the best of cotton and linen, the Regular Fit Striped Cotton and Linen Blend Shirt offers a comfortable fit with a bit more room, perfect for a relaxed yet polished look. The Oxford collar and buttoned cuffs add a sophisticated touch, making it suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

The Knit Cotton Blend Polo Shirt with Short Sleeves is made from a blend of cotton, offering a soft and comfortable fit. The three-button fastening and short sleeves provide a classic look, while the knit fabric adds a contemporary twist. A standout piece in the collection, the Cotton Blend Bomber Jacket is made from a cotton blend fabric. It features a double zip fastening, a buttoned high collar, and raglan sleeves. The stretch cuffs and hem ensure a snug fit, making it a perfect layer for cooler summer evenings. The Short Sleeve Textured Knit Polo Sweater, made from 100% cotton, offers a textured knit fabric that is both stylish and comfortable. The three-button fastening and short sleeves make it a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down.

The Leather Sandals are crafted from cowhide leather, featuring crossover straps and an adjustable buckle fastening. The leather lining ensures comfort, making them a perfect choice for summer outings. The Jogger Fit Trousers – Studio combine contemporary design with high-quality fabric, guaranteeing an impeccable look for any occasion. Their modern fit makes them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. A staple piece, the Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt is made from cotton and features a crew neck and short sleeves. Its simplicity and comfort make it a must-have for summer. The Square Tortoiseshell Effect Sunglasses add a touch of sophistication to any outfit with their square frame and tortoiseshell effect, providing both style and protection from the sun.

Combining practicality with contemporary style, the Overshirt with Chest Pockets – Studio features snap button fastening, a shirt collar, two side pockets, and two chest patch pockets. It’s perfect for layering and adding a utilitarian touch to any outfit. Made entirely from cotton, the 100% Cotton Jacket with Pockets features two side pockets, making it a practical yet stylish addition to the collection. Its clean lines and minimalist design ensure it pairs well with any ensemble. The Knit Cotton and Linen Blend T-Shirt combines cotton and linen in a knit fabric, providing a comfortable and breathable fit. The crew neck and short sleeves make it a versatile piece for summer. Crafted from sheepskin leather, the Short Suede Leather Jacket features a zip fastening and two side pockets.

Massimo Dutti’s Summer 2024 collection captures the essence of contemporary style with a focus on quality materials and timeless design. Each piece is designed to be both fashionable and functional.

LookbooksMenswearSS24

