DIESEL Sring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Belgian designer Glenn Martens presented his first collection for Italian denim brand DIESEL. The Spring Summer 2022 Collection was introduced via short film and a lookbook. Diesel’s Creative Director took inspiration from the brand’s commercial lineup to create something fun, creative, and energetic. The collection film follows the protagonist who finds herself in a dream like utopia, jumps into diffrent realities, bluring the lines between the two.

The collection is a contemporary interpretation of Diesel’s bold and ironic history. It features Martens’ ‘Denim Library’, his new initiative focusing on sustainable production techniques, with the ultimate goal that over 40 percent of the brand’s denim collection will have a permanent shelf-life, instead of rotating seasonally. Sustainable genderless pieces such as jeans, shirts, T-shirts, skirts, shorts, form the basis of every next seasonal collection. In this way, Martens strengthens the brand’s position as a powerful player that defines culture, emphasizing the view that no material has greater cultural significance than denim.

Diesel’s legacy is visible in a series of denim pieces with a prominent logo, as well as blazers, T-shirts and pants with a laser print. Key pieces of the collection include denim pants with sewn cowboy boots or pointed boots. Attractive overalls and bomber jackets are made from stocks of denim from previous seasons, with new cuts and colors that give them a modern vibe.

Diesel Creative Director: Glenn Martens

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Director: Frank Lebon

Photographer: Larissa Hoffman

Stylist: Ursina Gysi

Hair: Cyndia Harvey with Wella Professionals Italia

Make-up: Inge Grognard

Casting: Midland Agency

Set design: Jabez BartlettŽ

Music: Leon Vynehall

Starring: Ella Snyder

Production&Streaming: North Six

DoP: Eric K. Yue

1st AD: Franco Basaglia