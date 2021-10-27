in Lookbooks, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2022

CASABLANCA Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

With SS22 Collection, Casablanca pays homage to friendship and finds inspiration in Memphis movement

Paris-based brand CASABLANCA presented the Spring Summer 2022 Collection via lookbook at the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Creative Director Charaf Tajer was inspired by the Memphis movement that came out of Milan in the 80s, which features bright colors and cartoonish shapes. The collection was named after designers close friend Masao San, as an homage to friendship.

Casablanca’s collections can be described as a balance between day and night, play and partying, and this one is no different. Tajer’s celebration of Memphis is a celebration of Karl Lagerfeld, the movement’s greatest collector and the man Casablanca’s creative director considers to be the father of modern fashion.

