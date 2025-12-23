Diesel and Ultrahuman Introduce a Smart Ring

Teaming up with Ultrahuman, Diesel introduces the Diesel Ultrahuman Ring, a smart device designed to sit comfortably within everyday menswear rather than operating as a standalone tech object.

Developed under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, the ring carries Diesel’s industrial attitude into a compact, functional form. Instead of screens or visible interfaces, the design focuses on material presence. The ring reads as an accessory first, aligning with jewelry and watches rather than fitness trackers, while quietly collecting data in the background.

Powered by Ultrahuman’s smart-ring platform, the device tracks sleep quality, steps, calories burned, heart rate, recovery, and stress levels on a continuous basis. Additional features include caffeine tracking with suggested cut-off times. All insights are delivered automatically through syncing, allowing the ring to operate without constant user interaction or manual input.

The ring is engineered for uninterrupted wear. Its lightweight construction supports both daytime use and overnight tracking, while battery life ranges from four to six days. Built-in data privacy protections come standard, and the system does not require a subscription, positioning the ring as a long-term personal tool rather than a recurring service.

Visually, the Diesel Ultrahuman Ring is offered in two finishes: polished silver and distressed black. Both versions are marked with Diesel’s Double D logo, reinforcing the object’s identity as part of the brand’s accessory language. Each ring is accompanied by a custom charging dock finished in Diesel red, alongside a USB-C cable presented in the label’s red-and-white packaging.

This release follows Diesel’s earlier experimentation with wearables, including the Diesel On Axial smartwatch launched in 2019. The move toward a ring format signals a shift away from screen-based devices and toward more discreet, body-integrated technology. It reflects a broader change in how men approach performance tracking, favoring subtlety and continuity over constant visibility.

The collaboration sits at the intersection of function and personal style. The ring complements tailoring, casual looks, and accessories without announcing itself as tech. It suggests a future where performance data exists alongside clothing choices, integrated into daily routines rather than dictating them.

Available now through Diesel, Ultrahuman, and select retail partners, the Diesel Ultrahuman Ring is priced at £469 GBP / €559 EUR.