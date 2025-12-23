Supreme and Marmot Deliver a Cold-Weather Drop

The latest collaboration between Supreme and Marmot is a focused return to function. Designed for Fall 2025, the collection draws directly from Marmot’s long-standing role in technical outdoor gear, translating that legacy into a winter system that feels practical, direct, and grounded in use.

Marmot’s origins sit far from fashion cycles. Founded in 1974 by UC Santa Cruz students David Huntley and Eric Reynolds, the brand grew out of lived experience in extreme conditions. After first meeting during an expedition across an Alaskan glacial field in 1971, the pair formed the Marmot Mountain Club and began developing equipment tailored to their own needs as climbers. Working in Grand Junction, Colorado, alongside local adventurer Tom Boyce, they produced early sleeping bags and down vests by hand before opening a small outdoor shop in a former grocery store.

That early commitment to experimentation set the tone for Marmot’s future. In 1976, the brand became one of the first to integrate GORE-TEX into performance gear, years before the material became standard in the industry. Huntley and Reynolds tested prototypes in extreme ways, including sleeping in frozen meat lockers and under constant water exposure. The results led Marmot to restructure its entire product line around weatherproof materials and insulation systems, reinforcing its reputation for durability and innovation.

Supreme’s Fall 2025 collaboration builds on that history rather than reinterpreting it loosely. The collection includes an 800-Fill Down Parka, Fleece Jacket, Base Layer Long Sleeve Top, Base Layer Pant, Fleece Balaclava, and Base Layer Beanie. Together, the pieces form a cohesive cold-weather setup designed to layer, adapt, and function across varying conditions.

The down parka anchors the release, positioned as a serious outer layer rather than a seasonal statement. Fleece and base layers follow a system logic, emphasizing insulation, comfort, and wearability. Accessories complete the offering, reinforcing the idea of a fully considered winter kit rather than isolated items.

The collaboration sits comfortably at the intersection of utility and cultural relevance. Supreme’s restrained approach allows Marmot’s technical credibility to remain visible, appealing to wearers who value performance alongside design. The result feels intentional, prioritizing construction and use over overt branding.

The Supreme / Marmot Fall 2025 collection releases Friday, December 26. Availability in Asia and in-store at London, Milan, and Berlin locations follows on Saturday, December 27.