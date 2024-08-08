MinGyu Kim, a member of the popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN, has been announced as the new global ambassador for Dior. Mingyu’s selection as the face of Dior is not surprising to those who have followed his fashion journey, as he has consistently showcased his style and visuals at various fashion events. His recent appearance at the Dior 2024 Fall-Winter Women’s Collection show in Paris highlighted his connection to the brand.

As Dior’s global ambassador, Mingyu will participate in numerous promotional activities, campaigns, and events, following the brand’s sophisticated and luxurious image. Dior expressed their excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing how Mingyu fully embodies the creativity of Dior House, continuously reinterpreted by Kim Jones, the artistic director of Dior’s menswear collection.